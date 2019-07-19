|
Beverly Evelyn Brandt
Appleton - Beverly E. Brandt, age 89, of Appleton, passed away in Phoenix, Arizona on April 24, 2019. She was born on January 26, 1930 to the late Ryle and Julia Strong. She married the late Roger Brandt on May 6, 1950. Beverly's last employment was delivering meals on wheels which she found very humbling and rewarding. She loved wintering in Arizona with her daughter. Beverly also enjoyed winning at the casino.
Beverly is survived by her children: Barb (Gary) Campbell of Phoenix, Arizona, Philip Brandt of Neenah, and Timothy Brandt of Appleton; grandchildren: Dana (Rory) Godec of Parker, Colorado, Travis Brandt of Appleton, Heather (fiancé Larry Kelpinski) Brandt of Appleton, and Jason Mead; great-grandchildren: Sean, Brady, Katie Boespflug of Parker, Colorado, and Cohen Lamb of Appleton, and Alanah Brandt; brothers: Jerry (Beverly) Strong and Eugene (Sandy) Strong; and a sister-in-law: Carol Sexton.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her sons Randy and Robert; brothers: Melton and James Strong; sisters: Betty Ehlert and Judy Clark; and brother-in-law Marty Sexton.
A memorial service for Beverly will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at BRETTSCHNEIDER TRETTIN NIKCEL FUNERAL CHAPEL, 606 N Oneida Street, Appleton. Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 19 to July 21, 2019