Beverly F. (Helke) SteffensAppleton/Madison - On June 17th, 2020 at the age of 82, Beverly F. (Helke) Steffens passed away after a long battle with dementia at the Wisconsin Veteran's Home in King, WI. Beverly, Bev, was born on April 5, 1938 in Wisconsin Rapids, to Henry and Frances Helke and was one of their five children. Beverly, a devoted and loyal wife, and mother was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Melvin Steffens, and her two children, Jolene and Allan, who were afflicted with Cystic Fibrosis.Bev was a kind, loving and gentle soul whom everyone adored and befriended. Although she lived primarily in the Fox Valley area and worked at the Learning Shop in Appleton, she retired in Madison, WI as a full-time Grandma. Bev had a heart of gold and could not help but put her husband, children, and grandkids first. Besides loving and doting on her family and friends, Bev loved baking, Christmas music, and had a devotion to her Catholic faith and Our Blessed Mother.Beverly is survived by her two daughters; Susan (Joseph) McMahon and Pamela Putzer; five grandchildren Kelly, Kate and Jack McMahon and Troy and David Putzer.The family would like to give special thanks to the loving and caring staff at the Veteran's Home in King and Heartland Hospice.A dual Mass of Christian burial for Melvin and Beverly will occur at ST DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Rd, Madison, WI on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11am. Friends may visit with the family preceding the ceremony from 10:00-11am.In lieu of flowers and memorials please share memories with the family.Cress Funeral & Cremation Service3325 E. Washington Ave.Madison (608) 249-6666Please share your memories at