Beverly Hinske
Menasha - Beverly Joyce Hinske, age 91, went peacefully to her Heavenly father on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Prairie Homes Assisted Living. Beverly was born on January 8, 1929, to the late Harvey and Josephine Meton. Beverly grew up in Oshkosh, WI., On September 25, 1948, she married the love of her life, George Hinske. They spent 53 special years together. They moved to Menasha where they raised 3 sons. Mark, Dean and Gary.
Beverly was a dedicated mother, devoting her time to her family. She worked part time at the Menasha Red Owl as a cashier, where many have memories of Bev's kindness, unique high voice and iconic flip hairstyle.
Beverly loved her long walks everyday, baseball and golf. She and George traveled every year to Palm Springs, CA to watch the Bob Hope Dessert Classic. They made Palm Springs their second home every winter, met many pro golfers and celebrities, and had numerous friends, quite a wonderful life.
Beverly was the sweetest woman, loved God and lived her life that way. She was always dressed meticulously, and her hair was always styled to perfection.
"Grama, since grampa passed in 2001, you have missed him. Now Jesus has called you, so you can both be joined together again in his arms."
Beverly will be sadly missed by her children, Mark (Connie) Hinske, Menasha, Dean (Kathie) Hinske, Sister Bay, and special friend DeLane VanLinn, Menasha. She will be lovingly remembered by her 11 grandchildren, Dana, Sarah, Aaron, Laura, Matthew, Reggie, Michael, Jonathan, Ryan, Rachel and Eric, and 23 great grandchildren.
She is survived by her brother, Mike Meton (Madison).
In addition to her parents, and mother and father-in-law, she is preceded in death by her husband, George Hinske, her son, Gary Hinske, her brother, Don Meton, and infant great granddaughter.
Beverly's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff at Prairie Homes Assisted Living for their care and compassion that went above and beyond our expectations.
A memorial service for Beverly will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 17th at Wichmann Funeral Homes, Laemmrich Chapel, 312 Milwaukee St, Menasha with Pastor Rich Engle officiating.
The service will be broadcast live by Wichmann Funeral Homes. To see the livestream, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com
and go to Beverly's obituary page at the time of the service. You will see an icon there to click. If you can't watch the service live, you will have the ability to watch later as well. You can also find more information and express online condolences at the funeral home website.