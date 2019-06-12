Services
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI 54956
(920) 722-6464
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:30 PM
Neenah - Beverly Hope Strong (nee Phillips) age 96, of Neenah-Menasha, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019. Beverly was born on September 25, 1922 daughter of the late Edward and Bernice (Simpson) Phillips and was a lifelong resident of Doty Island. Beverly was extremely proud of her Simpson family heritage. Her grandparents' farm was one of the original family homesteads in Outagamie County. She was a lifelong member of Whiting Community Baptist Church in Neenah and served in leadership positions in the Women's Missionary Society and Sunday School. Beverly was an active member of the Menasha Historical Society, Women's Tuesday Club of Neenah, St. Thomas Episcopal Women's Bible Study and she was a charter member of the Winchester Academy. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse at Theda Clark Regional Medical Center for over 25 years. Beverly enjoyed dancing with her husband Doug and belonged to many dance clubs. She also loved entertaining her extended family during holidays, when everybody brought an instrument and /or their best singing voices. Beverly was dedicated to serving and caring for others.

She is survived by her children: E. Phillip (Alice Dillon) Strong and Paulette Strong, her grandchildren: Alison Strong Zak (John), Angela Strong Blake (Adam); her great-grandchildren: Sophia, Samuel, Nicholas, Dillon, Grace and Braden. She is further survived by a brother-in-law, Ken DeCarlo and nieces and nephews. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Edward Strong, a sister, Shirley Phillips DeCarlo and a brother and sister-in-law, Robert "Bud" (Shirley Konkol) Phillips.

A memorial service for Beverly will be held at the Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com

The love, support, kindness and care of the Wisconsin Veteran's Home in King will live on in her family's hearts. What a cherished blessing they are!

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from June 12 to June 27, 2019
