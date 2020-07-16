Beverly J. Behnke
Clintonville - Beverly J. Behnke, age 95 of Clintonville, passed away Tuesday evening July 14, 2020 at Cherry Meadows Hospice in Appleton.
Beverly was born on April 12, 1925 in Mattoon as the daughter of the late Kenneth and Esther (Christiensen) Darling. She moved to Clintonville with her family at age 9. Beverly enjoyed playing baritone in the high school band and graduated with the class of 1942. Beverly worked for E.P. Galitz Jewelers and met her future husband; Donald Behnke while he was working at the movie theatre in Clintonville. The couple were united in marriage on June 28, 1944 at the United Methodist Church in Clintonville. Beverly also worked in the follow up department at Seagrave, FWD in Clintonville since she was 17 years old. After marriage, Beverly and Donald became members of St. Martin Lutheran Church in Clintonville where they were members of the Young Couples' Club and Beverly volunteered as a member of the Ladies Aid. She was a Queen of Jobe's Daughters in 1942 & 1943 as part of the Free and Accepted Masons. Donald and Beverly farmed in the Town of Matteson, Waupaca County and moved into town in 1978. Clintonville residents may remember Beverly as a cashier at A&P later named IGA Grocery Store in town where she worked for over 23 years or from the women's clothing department at Pamida where she worked for several years. Together Donald and Beverly traveled to Texas in their 5th wheel camper during the winters and eventually reached every state in the Union at some point during their adventures. In her spare time, Beverly enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, spending time with her bridge club friends, and making pitchers of martinis.
Survivors include:
Her Daughters: Donna Stankowski & JoNel (Rodney) Christianson.
Grandchildren: Susan (Pat) Sorenson, Karen Stankowski, Lorri (Roger) Rades, Chris (Katie) Prey, and Renee (Todd Fuller) Prey.
Great-Grandchildren: Marietta & Ryan Sorenson and Evie & Winnie Prey.
Sister-in-law: Ann Behnke, Clintonville.
Also numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald in 2003, a son-in-law Jerry Stankowski, her brother Kenneth Darling, Jr., and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Beverly's funeral service will be held Friday July 17, 2020 at 5:30 PM at St. Martin Lutheran Church in Clintonville with Rev. Christian Burg officiating. Interment will follow at the Graceland Cemetery in Clintonville. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 4:30 PM until the time of the service. At the request of her family, please bring and wear a mask if attending the service or visitation. They'd also like to extend their most sincere thanks to the wonderful staff at Cherry Meadows Hospice for the excellent care Beverly received during her stay. The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory of Clintonville is assisting her family. www.eberhardtstevenson.com