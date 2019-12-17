Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Beverly Guyant
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
Beverly J. Guyant


1947 - 2019
Beverly J. Guyant Obituary
Beverly J. Guyant

Neenah - Beverly J. Guyant, age 72, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019. She was born on February 24, 1947 to the late Kenneth and Iniz Kiles. She married Jerry Guyant on December 4, 1965 and enjoyed 39 years together. Beverly worked for many years at Brown Family Dentistry in Neenah before retiring. She was a very loving and caring person to everyone she knew. Beverly had a strong faith throughout her life and was a longtime member at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Neenah. She enjoyed square dancing, sewing and knitting but spending time with her family and friends meant the most to her.

Beverly is survived by her children, Timothy Guyant and Tina Gillis; grandchildren: Andrea (Collin) Carlton, Ethan (Katie) Guyant, Misty Bowe, Blade (fiancée Hailey) Bowe, and Jenna Gillis; great-grandchildren: Conner Carlton, Avenyna Carlton, and Raven Bowe. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Guyant and sister, Bonnie Alles.

The Memorial Service for Beverly will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home, 205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah with Rev. Bob Wilkinson officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1:00 pm until the hour of the service.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
