Beverly Jane Peterson
New London - Beverly Jane Peterson, age 83, passed away unexpectedly on September 3, 2019. She was born on February 4, 1936 in Birnamwood daughter of Herbert and Lillian (Claus) Wickman. On November 16, 1991, Bev was united in marriage to Ron Peterson. She loved gardening, playing cards, dancing, cooking and baking. She worked at Larsen Canning Factory and Denny's Supermarket. She loved to babysit her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bev's love and impact can not be written in words because she has left such a legacy. She is the example of what kindness and compassion looks like. Although she said she was not rich to give big gifts, often giving home goods like toilet paper and Kleenex as presents for holidays and picking up every penny that crossed her path as though it was gold, but little did she know she herself was a gift. She loved using her talents to give to others to bring them joy and show her love. This was evident in her baking to give to the church, her teaching of dance and her creativity in crafting to give gifts. You could find Bev everywhere from in her garden to volunteering at church to every family event which is why she has left a mark on so many. One of the biggest passions Bev had was her family. Family meant everything to her and if you knew her family she would automatically adopt you as her own. Although her heart was full she would always make more room for you. She might have called herself plain Jane, but she brought so much color to this world.
Bev is survived by her husband Ron; children: Rusty (Debbie) Radmer, Kay (Dale) Thoma, Bonnie (Ron) Euhardy and Crystal Peterson; eight-grandchildren: Jamie, Becky, Jeremiah, Jesse, Luke, Casey, Tracey, and Trisha; and seventeen great-grandchildren. Siblings: Dawn (Gil) McMillan, Jan Jorgensen, Jim (Joyce) Wickman, Delores (Gary) Blood, Barb (Pat) Stone, Mike (Janet) Wickman, Betty (Dave) Bernarde, Judy (Gerhardt) Groshek and Joy Rodock. She is further survived by numerous, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Gary, Orville and Albert.
Funeral services for Bev will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at First Congregation United Church of Christ in New London with Rev. Greg Watling officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 6, 2019