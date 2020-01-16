|
|
Beverly Jewell Barrow
Neenah - Beverly Jewell Barrow, age 89, of Neenah, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Rennes Health and Rehab. She was born January 8, 1931 in Iron Mountain, MI to the late Alexander Butcher & Minnie (Jewell) Butcher. Beverly graduated from Kingsford High School and was her class salutatorian. She married Calvin Dixon Barrow in Kingsford, MI on December 28, 1948. They spent the majority of their life together in Neenah. Calvin preceded her in death on October 10th, 2006. Beverly was an avid reader, loved jazz and dogs.
Survivors include numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Cal; a very special niece Cindy Zaddack; sister-in-law Donna (Harvey) Poquette; brother-in-law Forrest (Dorothy) Barrow; and brother-in-law John "Jack" (Mary Ruth) Barrow.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home FREEDOM LOCATION, N3972 Columbia Ave., Freedom. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in Community Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers or monetary donations, the family would appreciate it if you made a donation to your local Humane Society.
Beverly's family would like to thank the staff members at Heartland Hospice, Rennes Health and Rehab and Renaissance Assisted Living for the care they provided.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020