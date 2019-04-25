|
Beverly Kohl
Appleton - Beverly A. Kohl, 85, of Appleton was called to her heavenly home with her daughters by her side on April 23, 2019 after a long and courageous fight with Parkinson's.
The funeral service for Beverly will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:30 AM at ZION LUTHERAN, 912 N. Oneida St. A time of visitation will be held on Monday from 9:30 AM until the time of the service at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com. A memorial is being established in Beverly's name. A full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 25, 2019