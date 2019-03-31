|
|
Beverly M. Stadler Gosz
Appleton - Beverly M. Stadler Gosz passed into Eternal Life on March 24th at The Heritage assisted living. She was born on April 26th, 1933 in Appleton WI to George J. and Amelia (Reith) Stadler. She attended Sacred Heart Grade School in Appleton. Graduated from St Mary's High School in Menasha and attended Marquette University in Milwaukee. After living in the Appleton and Menasha she moved to Oshkosh in 1961.
Bev worked in secretarial positions at Oshkosh North High School, Glatfelter Paper Co., Radisson Hotel, and retired as an Administrative Assistant for Mid America/Promo Edge in Neenah. After retirement she volunteered in many areas. At St Raphael's Catholic Church, she served funeral lunches, helped in the church library and was an active member of the Senior Group. She also volunteered at Mercy Medical in the gift shop, EAA and Coats for kids by the Salvation Army.
Bev is survived by 5 children, 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren: Rick Gosz, Chuck Gosz, Amy Gosz her son Sean (Shawna) Kuether children Elliana and Everett and son Matthew (Laura) Kuether children Isabelle and Audrey, Todd (Lisa) Gosz, daughter Julie deceased (Tom) Stark sons Eric and Andrew, Dan (Michelle) Gosz son Alexander and daughter Magdalyn. Son in law Tom Beirne. Also surviving are many loved nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by her sisters in heart; Lois, Mariette, Mary Ellen, and Doris, with whom she shared a life time of laughter and tears. And all the great friends she made volunteering. Bev was preceded in death by her brother James E Stadler and daughter Julie Stark. Till we meet again!
In lieu of flowers please give a gift to .
Bev and her family would like to thank the staff and nurses at The Heritage for their wonderful care of her. The Family would also like to thank Thedacare Hospice for their exceptional care.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 6th, 2019 at St. Raphael's Catholic Church, 830 S. Westhaven Dr. in Oshkosh. The visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. with the memorial service starting at 11 a.m.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 31, 2019