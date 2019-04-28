|
Beverly Malueg
New London - Beverly A. Malueg, age 81, of New London (formerly Clintonville) passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at her home.
The former Beverly Alice Wheeler was born on June 16, 1937 in the Town of Royalton, Waupaca County, to Burton and Evelyn (Whitehead) Wheeler. She grew up in the Royalton area and graduated from Manawa High School. Beverly was united in marriage on April 12, 1958 to Neil "Gussie" Malueg in Royalton. For ten years she worked as a telephone operator with Wisconsin Bell in New London. Beverly and Neil moved around because of her husband's job with Curwood Inc. but they spent most of their years in New London, Oshkosh, and Georgetown in Ontario, Canada. They moved from New London to Clintonville in 1993. Her husband preceded her in death on April 12, 2012 and a few years ago she returned to New London.
Beverly liked reading, working in her flower garden, and taking care of relatives and friends. She always enjoyed helping others and could never say no to anyone; even taking in a neighbor's dog for a while. Her favorite pastime was going to Goodwill Industries looking for deals on all sorts of things; mainly for beautiful rings that she collected. Beverly also liked to cook; made the best homemade potato salad; and was a proud homemaker.
Survivors include three sisters-in-law; Darlene Wheeler of New London, Mary Wheeler of Appleton, and Sandy Wheeler of Florida. There are 12 nieces and nephews: Mike (Margie) Dearth, Kathy Hollender, Mark (Mary) Dearth, Debbie (Bob) Prahl, Cindy (Mark) Snyder, Mike (Lori) Wheeler, Steve (Lynn) Wheeler, Larry Wheeler Jr., Debbie Kilishek, Tim Wheeler, Tom Wheeler Jr., Tami (Scott) Crain, and Troy (Heather) Wheeler. She is further survived by a family friend, Leonard Griesen; many great nieces, great nephews, other relatives and friends. Beverly is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Neil; one sister, Ellen Dearth; three brothers, Clifford, Lawrence, and Thomas Wheeler; and three nieces, Patricia Chambers, Theresa Wheeler, and Tracey Wheeler.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 4th at 11:00 AM at Beil-Didier Funeral Home, Clintonville. Rev. Mary M. Bope will officiate and inurnment will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Town of Lebanon. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home.
The family wishes to thank all the staff at Washington Center Assisted Living for looking out for and keeping us notified of her well-being. We also want to thank the many nurses with SouthernCare Hospice Services who provided such loving and compassionate care to Beverly.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 28, 2019