Beverly R. Kramer
Menasha - Beverly Kramer, age 88 of Menasha, passed away on Friday morning, July 26, 2019. Bev was born in Green Bay on September 5, 1930, daughter of the late Jack and Effie (Fruzen) Reimer. On November 24, 1955, she married Allen Kramer in Oklahoma while he was serving in the military. Allen passed away in 2004.
Bev enjoyed travel, reading, playing bingo, and spending time with her family. They include three children: John (Audrey) Kramer of Neenah, Lisa (Rick) Linskens of Menasha, and Nada Kramer of Menasha; five grand-puppies; two brothers-in-law: David Ross III of Springfield, Illinois and Kenneth (Mary Jo) Kramer of Platteville; and a sister-in-law: Dorothy Meyer of Platteville. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Judy Ross, and a brother-in-law Elmer Meyer.
A memorial service for Beverly will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Wichmann Funeral Home - Laemmrich Chapel, located at 312 Milwaukee Street in Menasha. Mary Krueger, Pastoral Leader of St. Patrick Catholic Church will officiate, and burial will take place at a later date in the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King. Family and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1:00 PM until the time of the service.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the caring angels at Elder Lodge in Neenah and Heartland Hospice. We will never forget your kindness.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 26 to July 28, 2019