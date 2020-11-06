Beverly Spaay



Beverly J. Spaay, 90, passed away from the Covid-19 virus on October 30, 2020 at Aspire Living Center. Bev was born November 16, 1929 to Ashley and Marie (Ristau) Pickens in Kaukauna, WI. She married the love of her life Jerry Spaay on April 25, 1953 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Kaukauna and shared many wonderful years together until his passing in 1996. She was an excellent homemaker and loved her family immensely. Bev loved birthdays and holidays and was an excellent baker and chef. She enjoyed baking birthday cakes for friends and family. Bev was a faithful member of Mt. Calvary and Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church for over 60 years. For many years she was a daily swimmer at the YMCA. Her family and friends are going to miss her fun loving personality and quick wit.



Bev survived by three sons and 1 daughter: Scott and Mary Spaay, Steve Spaay, Tom Spaay and Sue and Ted Malkowski. 8 grandchildren: Lisa (Kent) Thomson, Tony (Julie) Spaay, Matthew Spaay, Adam Spaay, Josh (Jordan) Malkowski, Jason Malkowski (fiancé Brittany Sheahan), Jett Malkowski (fiancé Brie Elle Tesch), and Holly Malkowski. 4 great grandchildren: Nels, Zia, Luna, and Freya. She is also survived by her brother Bruce (Pam) Pickens, brother-in-law Pat (Linda) Spaay, former daughter-in-law Nancy Spaay and numerous nieces and nephews.



Beverly was preceded in death by her husband Jerome, infant son Stuart, parents Ashley and Marie Pickens, father and mother-in-law George and Anna Spaay, sisters Jean (Jim) Kienitz, Shirley Kraus, Patricia Fuchs, and brother Doug. Brothers and Sisters-in-law: Margaret (David) Dietrich, Leonor (George) Knoll, Effie (Roy) Asman.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Bev's funeral service will be held at a later date.



Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I fear no evil, for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me. Psalm 23:4









