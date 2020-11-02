1/1
Beverly Tilly
Beverly Tilly

Appleton - Beverly Tilly, 73 of Appleton, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. She was born on July 6, 1947 in Appleton, the daughter of Norbert and Evelyn (Fern) Tilly. She lived in Milwaukee for 24 years and went to college in Madison and Milwaukee. She lectured at church and sang in the choir in Milwaukee Catholic Church. She also lectured at St. Pius X Catholic Church. She worked for a dentist in Milwaukee for a number of years. Beverly is preceded in death by her parents, and several aunts, cousins, and uncles and many other relatives. She is survived by one brother: Robert Tilly and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Beverly was a very friendly and active person. She will be missed by all who knew her.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Valley Funeral Home (2211 North Richmond Street, Appleton WI 54911) Fr. James Jugenheimer will officiate Visitation will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:00 am until the hour of service at Valley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery

Thank you so much for the care and service she received at Manor Care and the staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital trying to get her through this time.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Valley Funeral Home
NOV
6
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Valley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
