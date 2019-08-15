|
|
Beverly Wettstein
Appleton - Beverly Jean (Stumpf) Wettstein, age 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on August 14, 2019. Beverly was born on June 15, 1940, in Menasha, daughter of the late Lawrence and Arvella (Halverson) Stumpf. She graduated from Menasha High School in 1958, and shortly after married the love of her life, Lloyd Wettstein, on May 12, 1962 at St. John Church, Menasha. They enjoyed 57 years of marriage and raised five beautiful children together. Once her children were grown, Beverly began working at Marshall Fields-Dayton's and Fox Valley Technical College.
Beverly enjoyed many things in life; the music of the 50's-70's, baking, camping, running and the Packers. She was famous for her caramel bars and loved making candies with Dorothy Brenner during the Christmas season. She completed seven marathons in locations all over the US. Beverly's father passed along his coveted Green Bay Packers season tickets to her. She and Lloyd attended many games, inviting strangers to enjoy the games with them. She was fascinated with lighthouses and traveled through Door County and the Upper Peninsula to see them. Beverly was extremely proud of her Norwegian heritage. Five years ago, Beverly fulfilled her dream of traveling to Norway. She loved her travels, especially the New England area. She will always be remembered for her kind and loving spirit. Beverly never knew a stranger. Community service brought her great joy while she dedicated her entire life to her children and family.
Beverly is survived by her loving husband: Lloyd Wettstein; her children: Jeff (Lisa) Wettstein, Brian (Jeff) Wettstein, Chris (Christie) Wettstein, Eric (Marisol) Wettstein, and Amy (Greg) Kroncke; "Australian son": Wayne (Debbie) Wrigley; grandsons: Jordan Wettstein, Zach Wettstein, Eli Wettstein, and Alex Reichenberger; and granddaughters: Hanna Reichenberger, Nicole Wettstein, and Grace Wettstein. She is further survived by her siblings: Ken Stumpf, Judy (Ted) Birling, and Diane Ozuno; sister-in-law: Joan Stumpf; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings: Lawrence Stumpf Jr., Shirley Schultz, and Robert Stumpf.
The funeral service for Beverly will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the WICHMANN FUNERAL HOME, 537 N Superior St. Appleton, with Father Robert C. Groher officiating. A time of visitation will be from 9:00 am until the time of service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com
Beverly's family would like to thank Tina, Sandra and the outstanding staff at Country Villa in Freedom, as well as Dana and Anne from Ascension Hospice.
Mom always said, "Builds Character!"
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019