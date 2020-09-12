Beverly Wilfuer
Appleton - Beverly Wilfuer, age 77, passed away on Thursday afternoon September 3rd, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital with her family by her side. She was born December 10, 1942 in the Town of Main, Wisconsin the daughter of late Louis and Madeline (Bessett) Affeldt. Beverly graduated Beautician School in Green Bay, WI. On May 5, 1962 she married the love of her life, Roger Wilfuer at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Navarino, and they shared 54 wonderful years together. Beverly retired owner of her Hair Salon Beverly Marie's. But what came first in her life was family and friends, she was an exceptional person, and will be missed deeply. Beverly and her late husband Roger are survived by her children Brenda (Al) Biese, Wendy (Eric) Southard, David (Mary) Talady; grandchildren Michael (Alicia) Southard, Tyler (Danielle) Southard, Travis Southard, Alexa (Sean) Myers, Valyssa Biese (Luke Holschbach), Davey (Stephanie) Talady, Lynda Talady (Matt Reader); great grandchildren Killian, Laila, Zoey Southard, Lily, Kaiden, Mia Southard, Colton Myers, Madison Talady; sister Shirley Smith; brothers Louis Affeldt Jr., Ray (Ellen) Affeldt; and brother-in-law Wayne (Muriel) Wilfuer. She is also survived by her "self adopted sons" Larry Miller and Kim Wolff, along with all her loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Beverly was preceded in death by her loving husband Roger Wilfuer; mother and father-in-law George and Mildred (Behnke) Wilfuer; infant granddaughter Valarie Kaye Biese; sister Linda Talady; brother Kenny Affeldt; brothers-in-law, Lowell Wilfuer, Davey Smith, and Doug Talady; sisters-in-law Sherry Affeldt and Sandy Affeldt.
The funeral will be held at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1617 W. Pine St. Appleton,WI. The visitation will be held on Thursday October 8th at the Church from 5:00 pm till 8:00 pm and the funeral service will be held on Friday October 9th at 11:00 am. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com
