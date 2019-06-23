|
|
Biagio "Joe: Ciarla
Appleton - Biagio "Joe" Ciarla, age 52, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home after a lengthy illness. The memorial service for Biagio will he held at 6:00 pm on his birthday, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the WICHMANN FUNERAL HOME DOWNTOWN, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton. A time of visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. For online condolences and full obituary, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 23, 2019