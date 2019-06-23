Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Biagio Ciarla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Biagio "Joe: Ciarla

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Biagio "Joe: Ciarla Obituary
Biagio "Joe: Ciarla

Appleton - Biagio "Joe" Ciarla, age 52, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home after a lengthy illness. The memorial service for Biagio will he held at 6:00 pm on his birthday, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the WICHMANN FUNERAL HOME DOWNTOWN, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton. A time of visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. For online condolences and full obituary, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home
Download Now
postcrescent