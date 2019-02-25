Bill Wallace



Kaukauna - Bill Wallace, Kaukauna, age 75, died unexpectedly of a heart attack while doing what he loved, hunting pheasant with his dog at Rush Lake Hunt Club, on Friday, February 22, 2019. He was born in Combined Locks on November 11, 1943 to the late Jim and Stella Wallace. Bill married Jeanne Wright on March 18, 1989. That was a start of two families becoming one. After 40 years of working at Bahcall Steel he retired and made it a mission to enjoy every day. Bill's passion was hunting. He hunted pheasant with his dogs, made trips to hunt bear in Canada, deer in Oconto Falls, in addition to other out-of-state hunting experiences. He was also was a sports guy. He especially enjoyed golfing in his Tuesday night league.



Bill was a legend to those that knew him with a presence that was larger than life. He will be remembered for his great stories, terrific sense of humor and big, loud laugh.



Bill is survived by his wife of almost 30 years, Jeanne; his children: Brett (Adrienne) Wallace of Green Bay and Tami (Chuck) Rasmussen of Kaukauna; his grandchildren and great grandchildren: Brittany (Tim) Janssen (Beckett and Emerson), Chelsea Gerow, Chase (Nicole) Gerow (Jack and baby Grace, coming any day) and Taylor Rasmussen; Jeanne's children: Bill (Joy) Tarr of Black Creek and grandson, Jake (Cassie); Mike (Kari) Tarr of Menomonie and grandchildren: Vivi and Johnny; and Kevin Wallace of Neenah. He is also survived by his siblings: Earl Wallace, Rose Verhagen, Grace (Mel) Hietpas, Donna Eake and Pat Van Grinsven; and brothers and sisters-in-law: Judy (Casey) Vandenberg, Jim (Sharon) Wright, Joyce (Bill Thomsen) Wright, John (Kris) Wright, Jerilyn (Chad) Jahnke, Jeff (Meg) Wright and Jane (Pat) Murray. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Charlie and Phyllis Wright; Brett and Tami's mom, Margie (Meverden) Wallace; siblings: Kenny (Mary) and Oscar Wallace; and brothers and sisters-in-law: Carla Wallace, Gene Verhagen, Dennis Eake and Vic Van Grinsven.



A special thank you to Gary Toshner, Morrie Quick, and Dick and Bailey Fernau for being his chosen family.



Visitation will held Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main St. Little Chute) from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. with a sharing of memories at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.











