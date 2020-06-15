Billy Lee Maynard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy Lee Maynard

Passed away March 1, 2020 in Denver, CO at the age of 78 following a period of declining health. Born on October 30, 1941 in Rockford, IL. He was the son of the late Willard G. and Bette (Mathieson) Maynard. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Cynthia K. Bender; and nephews, Tommy Bender and Jay Pratt.

Survivors include his significant other, Jenny Apodaca of Denver; daughter, Debra (Eric) Schley, Neenah; grandchildren, Clint Schley, Samantha (Ben) Boesch; great-grandchildren, Brielle, Brigg and Jace Boesch of Hilbert; sisters, Nancy Felda, Kris (Scott) Swenson, both of Neenah; nieces, Melanie (Alan) Bell, Appleton, Angela (Mark) Verhagen, Neenah; nephew, Erik (Jennifer) Bender of Siler City, NC; plus great nieces and nephews, Krystal (Mathias) Hecker, Adam Bell, Hannah, Erik Schwandt, Justin, Allison Bender.

No funeral services are being held.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 15 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved