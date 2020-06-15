Billy Lee Maynard



Passed away March 1, 2020 in Denver, CO at the age of 78 following a period of declining health. Born on October 30, 1941 in Rockford, IL. He was the son of the late Willard G. and Bette (Mathieson) Maynard. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Cynthia K. Bender; and nephews, Tommy Bender and Jay Pratt.



Survivors include his significant other, Jenny Apodaca of Denver; daughter, Debra (Eric) Schley, Neenah; grandchildren, Clint Schley, Samantha (Ben) Boesch; great-grandchildren, Brielle, Brigg and Jace Boesch of Hilbert; sisters, Nancy Felda, Kris (Scott) Swenson, both of Neenah; nieces, Melanie (Alan) Bell, Appleton, Angela (Mark) Verhagen, Neenah; nephew, Erik (Jennifer) Bender of Siler City, NC; plus great nieces and nephews, Krystal (Mathias) Hecker, Adam Bell, Hannah, Erik Schwandt, Justin, Allison Bender.



No funeral services are being held.









