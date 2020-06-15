Blakelynn & Nora Hecker



Neenah - Blakelynn Zadora Hecker was born on May 16, 2020 at 6:51pm. She was loved very much by her parents Mathias and Krystal Hecker. Sadly the world was too big for her and she passed away at 7:51pm.



Nora Jean Hecker was born on May 16, 2020 at 6:50 pm. She was also very loved by her parents Mathias and Krystal Hecker. Nora loved all her NICU nurses and was a feisty fighter during cares to keep her nurses on their toes. Nora passed away on June 7th, 2020 at 2:46 pm.



Blakelynn and Nora gained their angel wings before their parent were ready, but they are in the arms of their great grandparents, Carol Berndt, Shirley Hecker, Mathias Hecker and Paul Schulz. Both girls left behind their parents, Krystal and Mathias Hecker, Grandparents Alan and Melody Bell and Christopher and Iye Hecker as well as their aunts, uncles and cousins, and great grandparents. They are loved and missed greatly.



A memorial will be held at a later date.









