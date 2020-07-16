Bob Schlichte
Neenah - Bob Schlichte, 82 years old, passed away July 10, 2020 from heart conditions at Emerald Ridge Nursing Home. Mufasa, his cat and best friend, was at his side. Bob was later blessed at Kessler Funeral Home by Father Bob, from St. Gabriel, thank you. He was born in Wausau, WI to Frank and Cecelia Schlichte, who are deceased. He is survived by a sister Dorothy Rothe and brother Donald Schlichte (Jan). His brother Ronald Schlichte (Sue) are both deceased, Ron just four months ago. He is survived by nieces and nephews Mark (Ann) Rothe, Richard (Judy) Rothe, Mary (Chris) Pufahl, Tom Rothe, Ann Stilges, Barb (Ben) Greuel, and Cindy (Alex) Wong. Bob worked as a shoe salesman for 20 years. He later owned and operated two bar and grills. Later he sold fun novelty items, including many different Packer items. He was a true Packer and Brewer fan. Bob was a fun-loving adventurous person, always enjoying a good conversation. Many thanks to the Emerald Ridge staff for all the kindness and good care. Bob made many friends and enjoyed the activities and many events. No services will be held at this time. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com
