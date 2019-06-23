|
Bobbie D. Dilley
Appleton - Bobbie D. Dilley, 77, of Appleton, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Bobbie was born on October 26, 1941 to the late Roswell and Laverne (Blackard) Marquissee. She married Darrell "Skip" Dilley on January 4, 1958.
Bobbie was employed for many years at Zwickers Knitting Mill and also at the Historic Fox River Mills Apartments with her husband Skip. She enjoyed watching MSNBC and the Hallmark channel. She liked to travel, go to the casinos, and shopping but most of all she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and family.
Bobbie is survived by her two daughters; Denise (Mark) Milner, Tracy (Scott) Ollie, one son; Darrell (Debra) Dilley. Nine grandchildren; Melissa, Kristina, Rebecca, Brenda, Jason, Matthew, Jessica, Martin and Karissa. 20 great-grandchildren, two sisters; Linda Matrise, Katherine (Mark) Gruender, one sister-in-law; Linda Marquissee and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bobbie is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Darrell "Skip" Dilley, one sister; Wanda Fasulo, one brother; Donald Marquissee and numerous in-laws.
A visitation and a gathering of relatives and friends will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM (noon) at VALLEY FUNERAL HOME 2211 N. RICHMOND ST. Appleton, WI. A graveside committal service will follow at 2:00 PM at Riverside Cemetery.
The family would like to Thank Heartland hospice for their care and compassion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 23, 2019