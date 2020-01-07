|
|
Bonita (Bonnie) Vanevenhoven
- - Bonita (Bonnie) nee Grimmer Vanevenhoven, age 82, joined the angels around the throne of God on January 4th, 2020. Bonnie was born on November 19th, 1937, the daughter of Clarence and Evelyn (Revoir) Grimmer.
Bonnie graduated from Kaukauna High School in 1956 where she proudly told her grandchildren that she was "in the band," playing in the percussion section. After High School, she ventured to Chicago for a job with the phone company and then to California to begin her career. However, she missed her family dearly and returned to Kaukauna after just a few years, and then met and married Gerald Vanevenhoven of Little Chute on August 26th, 1961. Throughout the years, Gerry and Bonnie traveled "out west" many times both with and without their three children. Together, Gerry and Bonnie shared 35 years before he passed away in October 1996. After Gerry's passing, Bonnie continued her travels, visiting Alaska, Hawaii (3 times), the Carribean, Europe, Scandanavian Countries, and even Russia.
Bonnie enjoyed spending time with her extended family and Gerry's Family. She loved her 5 grandchildren very much and enjoyed spending time just talking to each of them and catching up on their lives whether Grandma to Jamie or Nana Van to Emily, Gabrielle, Sam, and Erin. But most importantly, she loved any time she could spend with her baby sister Nancy, especially her daily phone calls.
Bonnie will be dearly missed by her children: Dan Vanevenhoven of Appleton WI., Julie (David) Johnson of Brookhaven GA and Ross (Vickie) Vanevenhoven of Merton WI.; grandchildren Jamie Hueller, Emily Johnson, Gabrielle Johnson, Samuel Vanevenhoven, Erin Vanevenhoven; and great-grandson Jonah Hueller. She is also survived by her sister Nancy (Ron) Verkuilen and Gerry's family Carol Berghuis, Janine Vanevenhoven, Donald Vanevenhoven, Paul (Sue) Vanevenhoven; and a large group of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Bonnie was preceded in death by husband Gerry, her parents Clarence and Evelyn Grimmer, Gerry's parents Ervin and Martha Vanevenhoven. Her Brother Bill Grimmer, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Rob, Myra, Sue, John Vanevenhoven, Marlene Grimmer and Jerry Berghuis.
Memorial services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home LITTLE CHUTE LOCATION, 101 Canal Street. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, any donations to Family will be given to the American Diabetes Foundation and AngelsGrace Hospice.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020