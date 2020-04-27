|
Bonnie Hahn
Appleton - Bonnie Hahn, 76, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Oakridge Gardens Nursing Center in Menasha, WI.
Bonnie was born June 4, 1943 in Rhinelander, WI to William and Hazel Cleland. After graduating from Rhinelander High School, she relocated to the Fox Valley area and worked as a nursing assistant until her marriage and beginning her family. In later years she again worked as a CNA where she found meaning in her work and proudly cared for those residing at Oakridge Gardens Nursing Center.
Bonnie loved nature and valued the time she spent with spouse Kermit visiting with friends and family. Together they spent many weekends on their land in Rhinelander, where all were welcome to visit. She was known for her delicious Christmas treats and elaborate decorating during the Christmas season. She enjoyed playing cards with her family and her ladies Sheepshead group.
She also enjoyed traveling and was able to take several memorable trips with her sister Beverly and spouse Kermit L. Hahn. Bonnie had the ability to cultivate and maintain long lasting friendships. She enjoyed spending time with her friend of over 65 years, Beverly Everson, of Rhinelander, WI and cherished her long term friendship with Lucille Resch, of Menasha, WI. Loyal friend, Kathy Meyer, of Menasha, was instrumental in allowing Bonnie to live in her home during her extended battle with breast cancer. The family is forever grateful for the friendship and moral support Kathy provided.
Bonnie is survived by a brother, Dennis Cleland and five children; Rebecca Duff of Menasha, WI, Jennifer Holloway of Temecula, CA, Jessica Scott (Trent) of Moore, OK, James (Mary) Grasee of DePere, WI, and Elizabeth (Jim Cox) Grasee of Zionsville, IN. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and special nephew Donn Blackwell.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Kermit L. Hahn; sisters, Barbara Blackwell; Beverly Bishop; and Babetta Albrant.
Memorial Services will be announced at a later date due to COVID-19 Health Concerns. The family would like to thank Pastor Duane Matz for his comforting words and support of Bonnie.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020