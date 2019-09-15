|
|
Bonnie Krull Wagner
Neenah - Bonnie Krull Wagner, age 76, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Gardens of Fountain Way. She was born June 22, 1943 in Appleton, daughter of the late Clarence and Dorothy (Rogers) Krull.
Bonnie is the 12th generation of the descendants of Thomas Rogers who sailed to America on the Mayflower. She earned a BS degree in History from UW-Oshkosh.
Bonnie retired from J.J. Keller & Associates and she enjoyed public speaking and acting. She was a member of Prairie Lakes Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Ripon.
Survivors include ten cousins.
For those inclined, please make a donation in memory of Bonnie to the .
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Ave Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 15, 2019