Bonnie L. Olson
Belle Plaine - Bonnie L. Olson, age 63 of the Town of Belle Plaine, Shawano County, passed away peacefully Wednesday August 21, 2019 at the Pines Health Care Center in Embarrass following a courageous battle with cancer.
Bonnie was born on June 5, 1956 as the daughter of the late Henry and Erma (Kortbein) Knitt. She was baptized on July 1, 1956 and later confirmed on May 16, 1971 at Christus Lutheran Church in Clintonville and graduated from Clintonville High School with the Class of 1974. On May 13, 1982 Bonnie was united in marriage to Darwin "Dick" Olson at Christus. Bonnie worked for Fort Howard Paper Company in Green Bay until they had children and ever since enjoyed being a homemaker. For Bonnie, church and family were her top priorities. She was a current member of St. Martin Lutheran Church in the Town of Belle Plaine, Shawano County where she served as President of the Ladies Aid and enjoyed singing in the church choir. Bonnie was also very giving of her time and enjoyed serving on the Shawano County Board as well as the Pella Mutual Board of Directors for many years. She earned her pilots license and was a member of the Shawano Blue Skies. Bonnie also loved the outdoors and was an avid deer hunter, gardener, and enjoyed taking care of her flowers. She liked canning and was always looking forward to time spent quilting with her daughter. Bonnie will be remembered for her faith, love of family, and her giving spirit; making the world around her a better place.
Survivors include: Her Husband of 37 years Dick Olson.
Daughters: Andrea (Nathan) Michonski & Abbeylyn.
Sons: Austin (Brianna) Olson & Adler "A.J." Olson.
Grandchildren: Alexis, Bentley, & Eleanor Michonski and Bailey Olson.
Sisters: Sandra (Jim) Gast & Susan (Ron) Miller.
Also numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Phyllis (Paul) Bethke, and infant twin siblings.
A memorial service will be held for Bonnie at 11 AM on Saturday August 31, 2019 at the St. Martin Lutheran Church in the Town of Belle Plaine (W8302 Belle Plaine Ave, Shawano, WI 54166) with Rev. Kurt Kluge officiating. Inurnment will follow at the church cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers Bonnie's family prefers memorials to St. Martin Lutheran Church in Belle Plaine. The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory of Clintonville is assisting her family. www.eberhardtstevenson.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 23, 2019