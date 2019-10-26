|
|
Bonnie LaBarge
Appleton - Bonnie Hale (Hogle) LaBarge, 82 went home to be with the Lord on October 17th, 2019.
She was born February 18th, 1937 in Chippewa Falls, WI to her parents the late Gilbert and Florence Hogel, and lived most of her working life in the area. Bonnie had a great passion for many things including her love of animals, horseback riding, sheep dog trials, conversations with family and friends, and volunteering to shelter/foster dogs in need while searching for a good adoptive family.
Survivors include her son, David LaBarge and his wife Kay, and their 2 children Megan Langston (husband Cody, and great granddaughter Aspen), and DJ LaBarge. She is also survived by grandson, Matt LaBarge (special friend Maggie, and great grandson Brode LaBarge); her sister, Nancy (John) Brandrup, niece, Diane Nolan, great niece Kiera Nolan; and many relatives and friends.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Beth Ann LaBarge, her niece Teresa "Terry" Nolan-Wallen, and her nephew Tim Nolan.
A Remembrance Celebration and interment will be held at the Forest Hill Cemetery (417 N. State Street), Chippewa Falls, WI on Saturday, November 9th at noon, with a luncheon to follow the service.
The family would like to send special thanks to the Physicians and staff at Brewster Village for the wonderful care and compassion that they showed to both Bonnie and the family during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Humane Society in Bonnie's name.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019