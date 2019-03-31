Services
Bonnie Lee Noto


1951 - 2019
Bonnie Lee Noto

Kaukauna, Wisconsin - Mrs. Bonnie Lee (née Huebl) Noto, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 22, 2019 in Kaukauna, Wisconsin at the age of 68.

Bonnie was born to parents the late Anton Huebl and Vera (Asman) Blondey on January 9, 1951 in Milwaukee, WI. She was raised in Appleton, WI and graduated from Appleton West High School in 1969. In 1970, Bonnie enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a nurse during the Vietnam War. She was stationed at Fort Ord in California, and attended Monterey Peninsula College. She met her husband, Jerry Noto, at church in Monterey, CA, and the couple married in April 1977, where they would raise 4 children.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Jerry Noto, Sr., of Kaukauna; children Serena (Jason) Jones of Appleton; Jerry Noto, Jr. of Fond du Lac, Aimee Noto of New York, NY and Andrew Noto of Kaukauna; her siblings, Ellen Barney, Cindy Ottone, James Blondey and Guy Blondey.

Never wanting to be the center of attention, Bonnie requested a private memorial service following her cremation.

Bonnie's Facebook page will remain open (bonnie.noto), and all are welcome to share memories, condolences, and final words to her and her family there, as well as the Heart of the Valley Cremation Service website at hovcremation.com. Those who wish to send flowers or donations may contact the family on her Facebook page.

Bonnie's family would like to thank all of the nurses, caregivers, and volunteers from ThedaCare Cancer Center and Hospice for their dedication, service, and compassionate care.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 31, 2019
