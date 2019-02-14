|
|
Bonnie R. Nutting
Appleton - Bonnie Rae Nutting, age 77, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at the Willow Lane Assisted Living. Bonnie was born in Appleton, WI, daughter of the late Nelson and Leona Nutting. She graduated from Appleton High School in 1959. Shortly after graduating, she found her calling as a Lab Technician. Bonnie worked at Foremost Dairies, then moved to Appleton Valleycast where she retired from after over 20 years of employment.
In her younger years, Bonnie enjoyed traveling throughout the country, reading and piecing together jigsaw puzzles. She could never refuse a game of cribbage with her father. As the youngest child, Bonnie was entrusted with the care of her aging parents for which her four siblings were eternally thankful. When Bonnies health started to decline, she enjoyed crafts and card playing as part of her therapy. She was also a black and white movie buff. Above all, she cherished the time she spent with her family.
Bonnie will be deeply missed by her sisters: Shirley (Robert) Schrimpf, Betty (Robert) VanderLinden, and Patsy (John) Myers; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Joyce (Clarence) Deeg and Daryl (Bette) Nutting; nieces: Deborah VanderLinden and Leanne Mulry; nephews: Daryl Lee Jr., Bruce, and Gary Nutting; and a great niece: Heather Nutting.
The funeral services for Bonnie will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 325 E. Franklin St., Appleton. A time of visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment at Riverside Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.
Bonnie's family would like to thank Brenda and the entire loving staff at Willow Lane Assisted Living for the comfort and care they showed to Bonnie and her family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019