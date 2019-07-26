|
Bonnie Rae Andrus
Appleton - Bonnie Andrus, 74, died July 24, 2019 at her home in Appleton.
She was born October 12, 1944 in Milwaukee, WI to Raymond and Agnes Jensen. She graduated from Casimir Pulaski High School where she sang in the high school choir. She loved music, a passion which she shared with her children. Bonnie was also an avid bowler and lifetime lover of novels.
Bonnie met the love of her life and true partner, Robert Andrus, and they were married on February 7, 1970. They moved to Appleton and raised three children. She worked at Shopko in Kimberly and Plexus Corporation in Neenah. Robert and Bonnie cherished their spiritual community at St. Bernadette Parish.
She is survived by her husband, Robert, three sons, William, Christopher (Lori), and Todd, and one grandson, Sebastian. She is also remembered by many nieces and nephews Shelley Stawicki, Daniel Stawicki, Ian Stawicki, Valeen, Scott Stoltz, and Nicole Stoltz.
She is preceded in death by her mother Agnes Betlinski, her sister Valerie Stoltz, her step father Chester Betlinski, and her nephew Michael Stawicki.
The funeral liturgy for Bonnie will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at ST. BERNADETTE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2331 E. Lourdes St. A time of visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. Internment will be in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.
She was a wonderful, loving wife and mother, who was always there for her husband and children. We will miss you, your contagious laugh, and vibrant smile. Love always from your boys.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 26 to July 28, 2019