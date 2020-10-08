Boyd Quarles Radcliffe Jr.
On Saturday, 9/26/2020, Boyd Quarles Radcliffe, Jr., passed away peacefully of natural causes at the age of 90, surrounded by his children: Katie Radcliffe (Waunakee, WI), Robert J. Radcliffe (Candi)(Marion, WI) and Shawn Page (Erin Hynum) (Madison,WI) at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, WI.
Boyd was born on 1/14/1930 in Neenah, WI. He lived most of his life in The Fox River Valley. In his last few years, he was relocated to be closer to his daughter and primary care giver, Katie.
