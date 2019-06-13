Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Bradd Buettner
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
108 W. Doty Ave.
Neenah, WI
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
108 W. Doty Ave.
Neenah, WI
Neenah - Bradd A. Buettner, age 53, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, June 8, 2019. He was born January 25, 1966 in Oshkosh, son of Jerry Buettner and Bonnie Raymer Buettner.

Bradd graduated from Neenah High School in 1984. He was a train enthusiast and had expert knowledge of all aspects of trains and railroads.

Bradd was a member of several model railroad clubs. He was a kind and loving person; Once a friend, always a friend.

Survivors include his mother Bonnie Davis (Bill Schmidt); brothers: Scott (Kathryn) Buettner and Ross Buettner; Uncles: Mark (Sue) Raymer and Douglas Buettner; Aunts : Joan McCullum, Vanice (Marshall) Schultz, Sally (Jim) Davis; a nephew, Scott R. Buettner; and a niece, Brittany Buettner.

Bradd was preceded in death by his Father Jerry Buettner, Grandparents Roy and Vivian Buettner, Grandfather Gene Raymer, Grandmother Bonnie Raymer, Uncle Bruce Raymer and his nephew, Jefferey Coon.

The Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 14, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 108 W. Doty Ave., Neenah, with Rev. Rebecca Henry officiating. The visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established.

Bradd will be sadly missed by his family and all the many friends he has made. All Aboard, Bradd! Your train is leaving for Heaven!

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 13, 2019
