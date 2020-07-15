Bradley Frederick
Neenah - Bradley Frederick, 65, of Neenah, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 after his six week battle with a brain tumor. He stayed strong and fought until his last day. He was born October 5, 1954, the son of the late Thomas and Marlyn (Pashke) Frederick. The family would like to thank the VA Hospital in Madison, UW Health, and the Columbia Healthcare Center for all they did to help Brad during his last days. No services will be held at this time. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com
. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.