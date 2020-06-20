Brandon L. Dennis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brandon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brandon L. Dennis

New London - Brandon L. Dennis, age 25 of New London, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in the Township of Hortonia, as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision.

Brandon Lee Dennis was born on May 31, 1995 in Jacksonville, NC, son to Kimberley (Pues) Dennis and the late Robert Lee Dennis Jr. Brandon graduated from White Oak High School in Jacksonville with the class of 2013. He worked for a time at the Wal-Mart Marketplace grocery store. When the family relocated to New London in 2016, he transferred to the Wal-Mart Auto Service Center, Appleton. In 2017, Brandon went back to school full time at Fox Valley Technical College, working toward an IT technical degree. He was a big gamer, especially in the first-person shooter genre; playing Battlefield, Assassin's Creed, Red Dead Redemption, & Civilizations 6, online with his close friends and family. His gaming interests spilled over into real life, where he enjoyed archery, and having Air Soft battles with his close friends in North Carolina, all dressed up in his sniper ghillie suit at times. When moving to Wisconsin, a few of his cousins took over the Air Soft battles not always taking safety as a precaution. He enjoyed fishing when he was younger along with his late father and other family members. He was his sister, Brittney's, best friend. He loved to scare Brittney's cat, Bella, by shaking plastic bags, pranking people, and scaring people like his mom, and laughing about it for several minutes after. He spent many hours video chatting with Brittney since she moved to Virginia last October. Collecting antique and rare coins was something Brandon enjoyed in his spare time and was a major history buff; he also loved spending time with his loyal canine companion, Django. Brandon will be remembered as a quiet guy, who gave great hugs, had an excellent sense of humor, a big heart, and a big smile. He was and forever will be loved and missed by so many.

He is survived by his mother: Kimberley Dennis, sister: Brittney (Trenton Barnett) Dennis, grandparents: Jim & Bonnie Pues, Robert Sr. & Dolores Dennis, great-grandmother: Mildred Pues, aunts & uncles: Tanya Hauser, Laura (Brian) Reinert, Mary (Eric) Kind, Janilee (Sonya) Parks, Tom Pues, Joe (Shirley) Pues, Rick (Ben) Pues, Judy Welch, Jeanne (Ed) Conlon, & Kevin Dennis, cousins: Blake, Riley, & Carley Hauser; Liam & Kendall Parks, Emersyn Pues, & Kylie Dennis, many other cousins, relatives, & friends.

Brandon was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Dennis Jr.

Due to lingering gathering restrictions/social distancing, a private funeral service for the family will be held at the Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Clintonville, with the Rev. Joel Smith officiating.

A public visitation will be held from 11AM - 1PM, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Clintonville. Interment will take place following the visitation at Graceland Cemetery, Clintonville.

An online guestbook is available at eberhardtstevenson.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home
53 North Main St.
Clintonville, WI 54929
715-823-2450
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved