Brandon L. Dennis
New London - Brandon L. Dennis, age 25 of New London, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in the Township of Hortonia, as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision.
Brandon Lee Dennis was born on May 31, 1995 in Jacksonville, NC, son to Kimberley (Pues) Dennis and the late Robert Lee Dennis Jr. Brandon graduated from White Oak High School in Jacksonville with the class of 2013. He worked for a time at the Wal-Mart Marketplace grocery store. When the family relocated to New London in 2016, he transferred to the Wal-Mart Auto Service Center, Appleton. In 2017, Brandon went back to school full time at Fox Valley Technical College, working toward an IT technical degree. He was a big gamer, especially in the first-person shooter genre; playing Battlefield, Assassin's Creed, Red Dead Redemption, & Civilizations 6, online with his close friends and family. His gaming interests spilled over into real life, where he enjoyed archery, and having Air Soft battles with his close friends in North Carolina, all dressed up in his sniper ghillie suit at times. When moving to Wisconsin, a few of his cousins took over the Air Soft battles not always taking safety as a precaution. He enjoyed fishing when he was younger along with his late father and other family members. He was his sister, Brittney's, best friend. He loved to scare Brittney's cat, Bella, by shaking plastic bags, pranking people, and scaring people like his mom, and laughing about it for several minutes after. He spent many hours video chatting with Brittney since she moved to Virginia last October. Collecting antique and rare coins was something Brandon enjoyed in his spare time and was a major history buff; he also loved spending time with his loyal canine companion, Django. Brandon will be remembered as a quiet guy, who gave great hugs, had an excellent sense of humor, a big heart, and a big smile. He was and forever will be loved and missed by so many.
He is survived by his mother: Kimberley Dennis, sister: Brittney (Trenton Barnett) Dennis, grandparents: Jim & Bonnie Pues, Robert Sr. & Dolores Dennis, great-grandmother: Mildred Pues, aunts & uncles: Tanya Hauser, Laura (Brian) Reinert, Mary (Eric) Kind, Janilee (Sonya) Parks, Tom Pues, Joe (Shirley) Pues, Rick (Ben) Pues, Judy Welch, Jeanne (Ed) Conlon, & Kevin Dennis, cousins: Blake, Riley, & Carley Hauser; Liam & Kendall Parks, Emersyn Pues, & Kylie Dennis, many other cousins, relatives, & friends.
Brandon was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Dennis Jr.
Due to lingering gathering restrictions/social distancing, a private funeral service for the family will be held at the Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Clintonville, with the Rev. Joel Smith officiating.
A public visitation will be held from 11AM - 1PM, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Clintonville. Interment will take place following the visitation at Graceland Cemetery, Clintonville.
An online guestbook is available at eberhardtstevenson.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.