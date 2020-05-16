|
Brenda J. Laabs
Appleton - Passed away after a short illness on May 14, 2020 at the age of 64. Brenda was born on November 29, 1955 in New London to Dennis and Caroline (Dorow) Laabs. Brenda was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Dale. Brenda then graduated from Hortonville High School in 1974. She moved to Appleton where she lived and worked the rest of her life. Brenda was an active member of Riverview Lutheran Church for many years.
Brenda is survived by her parents, Dennis and Caroline, her siblings Randy (Lori), Delroy (Bev), Darnel (Janette), and Rhonda (Jeff) Meyer; her godchildren Mandy Vale, Casey Laabs, and Jakob Meyer, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Further survived by her lifelong friend Cindy Rhode.
Brenda was preceded in death by her grandparents Erwin and Caroline Dorow and Robert and Agnes Laabs.
Private services for Brenda will be held at Wichmann Funeral Homes on Sunday May 17, 2020. The funeral services for Brenda can be viewed via livestream on her obituary page at the wichmannfuneralhomes.com website on Sunday at 3:00 PM. Brenda will be laid to rest privately at Dale Union Cemetery.
Brenda's family would like to thank the staff at Country Terrace, the staff and nurses in the ICU of ThedaCare of Appleton and the clergy and staff at Riverview Lutheran Church for their care of Brenda. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Riverview Lutheran Church in Brenda's name are appreciated.
Now I lay me down to sleep…
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 16 to May 17, 2020