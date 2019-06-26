|
|
Brenda Vander Linden
Appleton - Brenda L. Vander Linden, 50, of Appleton passed away on June 24, 2019. She was born June 19, 1969, daughter of James and Lorraine (Mayer) Schuebel.
She graduated from Stanley-Boyd High School in 1987.
Brenda worked for Affinity Clinics until she was diagnosed with MS.
One of her proudest points in her life is when she became the adoptive mother to two lovely children, Zakery and Kaylee. She is further survived by her mother, Lorraine Schuebel; five brothers, one sister, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Schuebel; aunts and uncles.
Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 4:00 pm until the funeral service at 6:00 pm.
Online condolences may be expressed to Brenda's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 26, 2019