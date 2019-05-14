|
Brenda Whitman
Pickerel - Brenda Whitman, age 54, of Pickerel, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau. Brenda was born on December 7, 1964 to Al and Betty (Schumacher) Miller. She lived most of her life in Freedom and went to school in Kaukauna. She spent the last five years of her life in Pickerel. Brenda worked as a CNA for many years at Outagamie County Health Center. She loved going to the beach, crafting, playing darts, and her dog Miley.
She is survived by her daughter Danielle Whitman, Neenah; mother Betty Miller, Pickerel; brother Kenneth (Penny) Miller, Kaukauna; niece Molly Miller, Kaukauna; nephews Codi Miller and Josh Hietpas, Kaukauna; special friend Kenneth Stellmacher, Freedom, and his children; and best friend Beth Hoier, Hortonville.
She was preceded in death by her father Al and sister Bonnie Miller.
A memorial service will take place at 6 pm on Thursday, May 16th at the Brettschneider Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel. Friends may visit at the funeral chapel on Thursday from 5 pm until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Aspirus Hospital for the compassionate care given to Brenda.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 14, 2019