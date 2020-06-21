Brendan Charles Miron
Freedom - Brendan C. Miron "Bear" or "Brendo Presto", age 21, passed away unexpectedly at his home on June 18, 2020. He was born on October 8, 1998, son of Jeff and Lisa (Milis) Miron.
Brendan was a 2017 graduate of Freedom High School and a current senior at UW-Green Bay studying Mechanical Engineering. He was always dedicated to his studies, earning membership into the National Honor Society in high school and excelling in college. You could always count on him giving his best effort in everything he set out to accomplish. Brendan was a dependable employee willing to go the extra mile to "Get R Done". His caring, honest and sincere nature brought "light" to many situations and friendships, as well as being a great mentor and an awesome big brother to Theron. His smile and attitude were contagious.
Brendan enjoyed deer hunting and playing video games, but his favorite pastime was competing in airsoft competitions. He loved fixing and repairing airsoft guns, putting his engineering skills to good use. Brendan was a really great young man with the most amazing personality. We will all miss him tremendously.
Brendan is survived by his parents, Jeff and Lisa Miron; a brother, Theron Miron; grandmothers: Nancy Miron and Joanne (Milis) Van Cuyk; aunts and uncles: John (Lori) Miron, Joe (Mike) Miron (also Brendan's Godfather), Jim (Lorraine) Miron, Chuck Jr. Milis, Deb Milis, Diane (Jim) Roberts, Cheryl (Jim) Brockman (also Brendan's Godmother), Michele (Joe) Fernandez and Robin Milis; many cousins, extended family members and countless friends.
Brendan was preceded in death by his grandfathers: Jack Miron, Chuck Sr. Milis and Joe Van Cuyk; and an uncle, David J. Milis.
Visitation will be held at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home FREEDOM LOCATION, N3972 Columbia Ave., on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 7:00 p.m. The service will also be live streamed on the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home Facebook page. For the service, please come dressed casual as Brendan would recognize you. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Brendan's name. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.