Bret C. "Doogie" Carroll
Milwaukee - Began his journey home on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Cherished husband of Theresa (nee Krueger), for 30 years. Proud father of Christian of Minneapolis, MN, Jonathan of Madison, WI, and Will of Milwaukee, WI. Beloved son of Kay and the late John Carroll of Butte Des Morts, WI. Son-in-law of Rosella and the late Jim Krueger of Manitowoc, WI. Brother of Mark (Laura) Carroll of Ann Arbor, MI and Todd (Charity) Carroll of Memphis, TN. Brother-in-law of Joan, Chris, Al, and Chuck (Dawn) of Manitowoc, WI, John (Barbie) of Neenah, WI, and Bill (Jill) of Menasha, WI. Also loved by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives, and friends.
Bret proudly served his country as a Naval Aviator for 20 years, flying EA6B Prowlers and F18 Hornets. He later enjoyed his career at FedEx as a flight instructor and pilot.
Bret showed great strength living with mantle cell lymphoma for 8 years, going through many new treatments that he hoped would not only help him but others as well.
A memorial service is planned for a later date.
A special thank you to everyone who so compassionately cared for Bret, including the staff at Froedtert's ICUs and the CFAC, especially Dr. Hari, Sarah Ramirez, and Dr. Shah. Also the staff at Fox Valley Hematology and Oncology, especially Dr. Bar Lev, Dr. Yao, and Ben in the lab.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 12 to July 15, 2019