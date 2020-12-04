Bret William Claybaugh
Hortonville - Bret William Claybaugh died unexpectedly Saturday, November 28 at the age of 48. Bret was born on December 4, 1971 in Arlington Heights, Illinois to Karen (Heinie) and Charles Claybaugh. Bret grew up with his sister Kristin and brother Craig. The family moved often and Bret discovered that a smile was the easiest way to make a new friend. Bret graduated from Hortonville High School in 1990 and chose to attend the University of Minnesota. At the U he met Lorie Lundgren and they became inseparable. They shared an interest in Gopher Sports and countless other things. In 1993 Bret entered dental school before receiving his undergraduate degree. Bret married Lorie on May 17, 1997. In June of 1997 Bret received his Doctorate in Dental Surgery degree from the University of Minnesota. Bret received a Naval scholarship while he was in dental school, so he started his dental career at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California as a General Practice Resident. After completing his residency, he was stationed at the Naval Dental Clinic at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma in Yuma, Arizona. In February of 2000 Bret joyfully became a father to Payton. In July of 2000 Bret moved with his family to Hortonville to begin life as a dentist in private practice. In January of 2002, Bret celebrated the birth of his daughter Siri. As his children grew, Bret sought every opportunity to be involved in their lives. It was easy to see him coaching soccer and basketball or volunteering with their classrooms, but there was so much more that he did when no one was watching. He loved to cook with Siri. He loved working out with Payton. He played countless hands of cards and board games. Bret hated Blockus but took great delight in skunking any of us in cribbage. He encouraged his kids to work with him on projects so that they could have the problem-solving skills that he cherished and be independent. Stupid jokes and laughter were an integral part of his everyday life.
He joined Dr. Clint Dunathan in practice and together they built Smiles by Design into a dental practice that embraced their community. Singing and skipping were a part of his life at work. Bret was passionate about the care of his patients and saw his staff as an extension of his family. He was an enthusiastic supporter of programs in the community, especially Hortonville soccer where he coached for many years. Bret loved the beautiful game and wanted others to as well. Bret had the unique quality of being able to rejoice in other's success because he was completely happy with the blessings in his life. His smile will be present in our hearts forever.
Bret is survived by his best friends Lorie, Payton and Siri, his parents Karen and Chuck Claybaugh and Dianne Lundgren, his sister Kristin Wicks (Matt), brother Craig (Catherine), brother-in-law Kyle Lundgren (Susan), nieces and nephews Taylor, Alden, Carter, Natalie and Erik, his faithful furry friend Nutmeg, as well as many people he considered family and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his Dad, Chell Lundgren.
Bret was proud of his military service, the profession of Dentistry and most of all his family. Please make any desired donations to the Fox Valley Veterans Council in honor of Dr. Bret toward "Operation Dental Care" which is a program to provide preventive and restorative care to Veterans. (https://foxvalleyveterans.networkforgood.com
) We will hold a memorial gathering after the risks involved with the pandemic have passed.