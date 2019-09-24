|
Brian W. Flater
Manawa - Brian William Flater, age 55, of Manawa, very peacefully took his last breath and God took him on Sunday morning September 22, 2019 at 8:40 a.m., with his family by his side, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Brian was born on October 18, 1963 in Waupaca, the eldest of 2 boys. He attended Manawa High School and worked at Waupaca Foundry for 33 years. Brian was a long-term donator to St. Jude Hospital every month. He loved fishing and traveling on fishing trips to Canada, North Dakota and Minnesota. Brian also enjoyed traveling to visit friends in Kentucky. Brian will always be remembered as a hard working, honest, trustworthy man! He loved the outdoors, snowmobiling and riding ATV. He was a dedicated and proud father in Brandon's ATV Motocross.
Brian is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Slomska-Flater; children, Brandon Flater (Morgan Bauer), Heather Phillips and Jason Phillips; parents, Kathryn Rasmussen-Flater and Edwin Flater and brother, Ronald (Janet) Flater. He is further survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and beloved friends.
Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Fern Rasmussen, William and Alice Flater and Roberta Slomska; aunts, Carol Jean Barden, Mary Thoe, Georgeann Rasmussen and Margaret Bailey; and uncles, Jim Barden, Robert Bailey, Howard Seefeldt, Art Pethke; and cousins, Dan Seefeldt and Jimmy Barden.
The funeral service for Brian will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Manawa with Rev. Nathan Reichle officiating. A visitation for Brian will be held AT THE CHURCH on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:15 a.m.
The family would like to give special thanks to family friend, Michelle, Pastor Nathan Reichle and ThedaCare Cancer Center.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 24, 2019