O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
(920) 788-6237
Brian W. Schreiner


1959 - 2019
Brian W. Schreiner

Menasha - Brian W. Schreiner, 60, passed away on November 11, 2019, following a brief illness. Brian was born to Pat Bisping Schreiner and Irmin Schreiner, Jr. on November 8, 1959.

He is survived by his mother Pat Parker, Fox Crossing; step-mother Barbara Schreiner, Tucson AZ; brother Bradley (Karen) Schreiner, Neenah; sister Sheri (Kelly) Gambsky, Greenville; and sister Amy Schreiner (Kyra Schallhorn), Fox Crossing; his sons: Wesley, Joshua and Matthew; and his 11 grandchildren. He is further survived by his nieces: Staci Wied, Jill Kelbert, Sarah (Matt) Ebel, Stephanie Gambsky and Alyssa Gambsky and their families.

He was preceded in death by his father, Irmin Schreiner, Jr.; his grandparents: Walter and Gladys Bisping and Irmin and Mayebell Schreiner.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Theda Care Cancer Centers in Appleton and Neenah; Theda Care Hospice at Home, especially Lou, Heidi and Melissa; and the staff at Cherry Meadows—you are angels here on earth.

A private service will be held. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

Brian, your struggles here on earth are over, enjoy your time in Paradise!

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019
