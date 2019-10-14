|
|
Brian William Damon
The Woodlands - Brian William Damon, age 40, of The Woodlands, Texas, died unexpectedly September 27, 2019. He was born September 25, 1979 in Appleton, Wisconsin to William and Ellen (Hamblin) Damon. Brian graduated from Appleton North High School. During high school, Brian volunteered helping youth with disabilities, inspiring him to earn his Bachelor's Degree in Health and Human Services from UW-Oshkosh. He then moved to Texas where he married Kristin VerBerkmoes on November 29, 2008. They were married 11 years. Brian lived with passion, first and foremost for his beloved wife Kristin and son Jack. He loved all sports whether playing the role of participant, coach, or spectator. One of his favorite pastimes was watching Houston Astros' games with his family.
Brian will be dearly missed by his loving wife Kristin and son Jack; his parents William Damon (Jean Kempf) and Ellen (David) Mayhew; mother- and father-in-law Megan and Krien VerBerkmoes; sister-in-law Lauren VerBerkmoes; grandfather Robert J. Damon; grandmother Wilma Hamblin; uncles: Bob (Anita) Damon, Bill Hamblin, and Kelly (Jan) Hamblin; aunts: Kathy Damon, Janet Damon, Nancy (Mike) Winter, Peg Hamblin, and Dawn (Gary) Kohl; cousins: Julie Damon, (Michael Grigoletto), Sara (Josh) Huhmann, Lori (Dan) Wendlandt, Joe Becher, Andy Becher (Dror Karni), Mike (Danielle) Hamblin, Bob (Kathy) Hamblin, Matt (Jessy) Hamblin, Tim (Missy) Reh, and Andy (Shannon) Kohl; and other special people: Louis Collar, Mariah Collar, and Sister Debra Kedzierski (Religious Sister).
Brian was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Richard Hamblin, paternal grandmother Jennie Damon, and his uncle Mark Damon.
A visitation will be held Saturday, October 19 from 9-11 am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1810 N. McDonald St., Appleton. A brief memorial service will follow at 11 am with Deacon Lincoln Wood officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made for the education of Brian's son Jack.
We love you, Brian!
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019