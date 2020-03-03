Services
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
N3972 Columbia Ave
Freedom, WI 54131
(920) 788-3321
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
N3972 Columbia Ave
Freedom, WI 54131
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
N3972 Columbia Ave
Freedom, WI 54131
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bridget Howlett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bridget Ann Howlett


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bridget Ann Howlett Obituary
Bridget Ann Howlett

Freedom - Bridget A. Howlett, of Freedom, passed away peacefully at her home on March 2, 2020. She was born in Great Britain on July 20, 1931, daughter of Michael and Anne (Peppard) Egan.

Bridget is survived by her children: Milana Robinson (Perry), Kelly Howlett (Terri) and Patrick Howlett (April); grandchildren: Justin Brown and wife Abby and their daughter, London and Stephanie Brown and her children: Anthony, Ian and Paisley; a sister, Agnes Hilton of Great Britain; and other relatives and many, many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Anne Egan and her sisters: Margaret Reinke of Freedom and Mary Whitley of Great Britain.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home FREEDOM LOCATION, N3972 Columbia Ave. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bridget's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent