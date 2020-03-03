|
Bridget Ann Howlett
Freedom - Bridget A. Howlett, of Freedom, passed away peacefully at her home on March 2, 2020. She was born in Great Britain on July 20, 1931, daughter of Michael and Anne (Peppard) Egan.
Bridget is survived by her children: Milana Robinson (Perry), Kelly Howlett (Terri) and Patrick Howlett (April); grandchildren: Justin Brown and wife Abby and their daughter, London and Stephanie Brown and her children: Anthony, Ian and Paisley; a sister, Agnes Hilton of Great Britain; and other relatives and many, many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Anne Egan and her sisters: Margaret Reinke of Freedom and Mary Whitley of Great Britain.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home FREEDOM LOCATION, N3972 Columbia Ave. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020