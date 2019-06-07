Services
Hansen Family Funeral and Cremation Services
1644 Lime Kiln Road
Green Bay, WI 54311
920-593-2620
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
St. Francis Convent
3110 Nicolet Drive
Green Bay, WI
Service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
6:30 PM
St. Francis Convent
3110 Nicolet Drive
Green Bay, WI
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
3009 Bay Settlement Road
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
3009 Bay Settlement Road
Sister Bridget Stumpf

Sister Bridget Stumpf Obituary
Sister Bridget Stumpf

Green Bay - Sister Bridget Stumpf, 92, Green Bay passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Friends may call at St. Francis Convent, 3110 Nicolet Drive, Green Bay on Sunday, , June 9, at 4:00 pm for the Reception of the Body and Visitation. The Vigil Service will be at 6:30 pm. Visitation for Sr. Bridget will continue on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Holy Cross Church, 3009 Bay Settlement Road, from 9:00 am until the Funeral Mass at 10:00 am. Burial will be in the convent cemetery.

A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 7, 2019
