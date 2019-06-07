|
|
Sister Bridget Stumpf
Green Bay - Sister Bridget Stumpf, 92, Green Bay passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Friends may call at St. Francis Convent, 3110 Nicolet Drive, Green Bay on Sunday, , June 9, at 4:00 pm for the Reception of the Body and Visitation. The Vigil Service will be at 6:30 pm. Visitation for Sr. Bridget will continue on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Holy Cross Church, 3009 Bay Settlement Road, from 9:00 am until the Funeral Mass at 10:00 am. Burial will be in the convent cemetery.
A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 7, 2019