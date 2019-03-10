|
|
Brittany Mattio
Miami Beach FL. - Brittany Mattio, formerly from Appleton WI., age 26, passed away unexpectedly Friday, February 15th, 2019.
She was born April 3rd, 1992, in Appleton WI where she resided all her life up until 18 months ago. She moved to Miami Beach in hopes of starting a new avenue in life.
Brittany is survived by her husband Nicholas and daughter Harmony Rose. Also by her mother Pam (Blaine) Goerl, her father Brian (Genia) Kendall. Sisters: Crystal Clappes, Tina (Matt) Whiting, Carissa Goerl, Monica (Jason) Anderson, Jessica Kendall. Brothers: Michael (Amanda) Clappes, Brian Kendall Jr., Timothy Kendall, Gregory Kendall. Her in laws Thomas and Billie Mattio.
Brittany is further survived by her god-parents and many Aunts, Uncles, nieces and nephews.
Brittany enjoyed modeling to the fullest. She loved dressing up all her life and being so beautiful. She had a love for art and drawing, loved to sing and listen to music. When she sang you knew it and she was very good at it and could hold a tune. It was beautiful.
She was preceded in death by her Grandpa and Grandma Cordier, Grandpa and Grandma Goerl, Uncles Bart and Brett Goerl, Grandpa Kluba, Bill and Rose Kendall and her sister-in-law Nicole Mattio.
There will be a celebration of life held in Brittany's honor on April 20th, 2019 from 2pm - 6 pm at her mother's home. 1450 Janet Street, Kaukauna WI 54130
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 10, 2019