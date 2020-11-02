1/1
Bruce A. Liesch
1964 - 2020
Bruce A. Liesch

Neenah - Bruce A. Liesch, age 56, passed away late Saturday, October 31st, 2020 at his home in Neenah.

Bruce was born July 13th, 1964 to Roger and Sherry (Weller) Liesch in Clintonville. After graduating from Hortonville High School, he married Kathleen Reinhardt on June 28th, 1985. He then worked for Neenah Paper for many years before his retirement.

Bruce was a very caring, family-oriented person. He was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Church in Greenville and had a love of woodworking.

He will be missed by his daughters: Christi (Jake) Albert; Sheri (Matt) Wong; and Anne (Emmett) Gordon; by his parents, Roger and Sherry Liesch; and by his grandchildren: Avery and Rose Albert; and Cadence Wong. He is further survived by his brothers, Brian and Brent Liesch and their families. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy.

A private memorial service will be held for Bruce and he will join Kathy in Oak Hill Cemetery, Neenah.

In lieu of flowers, please visit Westgor Funeral Home's website to convey your condolences.

Westgor Funeral Homes

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Memories & Condolences
November 3, 2020
All of the family cabin and camping trips, Sunday dinners and cookouts, holidays and celebrations. What feels like an eternity in time, feels like yesterday in my heart. Uncle Bruce will be dearly missed and those close to him who remain are in my thoughts and prayers through this difficult time. Love you guys, I’m so sorry he had to leave so soon. ❤
Brittni Liesch
Family
November 2, 2020
It was a pleasure to meet Bruce and enjoyed every moment spending time with him during his recovery from surgery and treatments. We always found that we had things in common. Bruce was always pleasant and some how found how to smile through all the pain. I definitely respected him.
Rod Paul
Friend
November 2, 2020
Sending a heart full of love your way.
Love Ann and Larry Pelot and family
Ann and Larry Pelot
Family
