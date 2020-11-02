Bruce A. Liesch
Neenah - Bruce A. Liesch, age 56, passed away late Saturday, October 31st, 2020 at his home in Neenah.
Bruce was born July 13th, 1964 to Roger and Sherry (Weller) Liesch in Clintonville. After graduating from Hortonville High School, he married Kathleen Reinhardt on June 28th, 1985. He then worked for Neenah Paper for many years before his retirement.
Bruce was a very caring, family-oriented person. He was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Church in Greenville and had a love of woodworking.
He will be missed by his daughters: Christi (Jake) Albert; Sheri (Matt) Wong; and Anne (Emmett) Gordon; by his parents, Roger and Sherry Liesch; and by his grandchildren: Avery and Rose Albert; and Cadence Wong. He is further survived by his brothers, Brian and Brent Liesch and their families. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy.
A private memorial service will be held for Bruce and he will join Kathy in Oak Hill Cemetery, Neenah.
In lieu of flowers, please visit Westgor Funeral Home's website to convey your condolences.
