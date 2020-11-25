Bruce Donald Meier



Bruce Donald Meier 52 was born January 12, 1968 to Don and Judy Meier and went to his heavenly home on Nov 22, 2020.



He graduated from Menasha High School in 1986 and married Lisa Golder June 29 of 1996. He worked in the metal fabrication businss all his life. He had a passion for fishing with family and friends and enjoyed many hours on the lake in northern Wisconsin. He also enjoyed football (Packers) and walking his dog, Keo.



He is survived by his wife Lisa Meier, two children, Cassie and Calvin Meier his Mother Judy Meier and a very special grandson Matthew also two nephews Brandon and Ryan (Jessica) Meier and two great nieces Kylah & Harper. Many in-law and special friends including Carri Otradovec, Tim (Ali) & Rob Hanson and Rosebud and Al Adams



He was proceed in death by his Grandparents Ervin and Mildred Klarner and Arthur and Louise Meier, his Father Donald Meier and brother Timothy Meier, and his Mother-in -law Dianne Mall.



The family would like to thank St. Elizabeth's ICU for all the loving care they gave Bruce and his family.



Because of the Covid 19 there will not be a service at this time.



His family would like to recognize the struggles of addition and pray if you or a loved has problems you would seek help to overcome them.









