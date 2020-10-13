1/1
Bruce F. Benning
1947 - 2020
Bruce F Benning

Menasha - Bruce F Benning passed away unexpectedly from Lewy Body dementia on Monday, October 12, 2020. By the grace of God he was surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren to see him off on his journey.

Bruce was born on June 27, 1947 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He graduated from UW Oshkosh and after fulfilling his military duty, worked for P.H. Glatfelter until retirement. Loving to keep busy, Bruce then volunteered at St. Joe's Food Pantry for years until he was unable to work.

In his younger years Bruce loved to camp, water ski, and boating- especially in Waupaca. He loved to travel with the kids, play cards, and of course watch the Packers.

Bruce is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sue; his sons Bryan (Stefanie) Benning, Brett Benning, and Brad Benning; his grandchildren Grace, Ethan, Charlie, Paris and Ashley Benning; sister in laws Kris (John) Metcalf and Darlene (John) Zahringer; brother in law Jim (Sandy) Tews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lorraine and Harold Benning, sister Joyce Crittenden, and in laws Inez and Harry Tews.

Due to COVID 19 a private family ceremony will be held at a later date.

In Bruce's memory please visit a sick friend, take them for a ride, out to lunch or just get ice cream. They need you NOW.

A special thank you to Brad and LeeAnn for our car adventures. Dad loved them. Also thank you to Bryan, Stephanie, and the kids for all their trips home. To Sandy and Bill Bean for all the calls, lunches, breakfasts and ice cream. Bill, your stories always cheered Bruce up and made him laugh.

Rest in peace Bruce- thank you for all the wonderful years and memories. Until we meet again. Love, Sue.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
