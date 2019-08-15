|
|
Bruce H. McCabe
Kaukauna - Bruce H. McCabe, age 71, of Kaukauna, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family after a battle with heart disease.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Holy Cross "Carl Giordana" Gymnasium, 309 Desnoyer Street, Kaukauna (use the Sarah Street/Gym entrance by the parking lot). Visitation will continue in the Gym on Monday, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 noon. In honor of Bruce's love of sports, please wear sports casual clothing including jerseys, hats, polos or Kaukauna attire.
A complete obituary will be in Saturday's paper.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019